Rightist alliance set for Italian election victory

Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 03:32 PM(IST)

The vote was called after infighting brought down Prime Minister Mario Draghi's national unity government in July.

Italy votes in a national election on Sunday that could herald its most right-wing government since World War Two, led by its first woman prime minister.

Who will win?

Polls are not published in the two weeks before the vote. Before then they had consistently shown that a rightist coalition led by the nationalist Brothers of Italy party and also involving the League party and Forza Italia was on course for a clear victory.

Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni would be the likely choice for prime minister as head of the main coalition party.

There has been speculation during the poll blackout that the League has fallen back while support for the left-leaning 5-Star Movement has risen.

(Photograph:Reuters)