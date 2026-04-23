/RFK Jr. faces Congress: 6 key takeaways from explosive hearings on vaccines, budget cuts and healthcare

RFK Jr.’s tense Congressional hearings spotlight vaccine debates, Medicaid cuts, and healthcare affordability amid sharp bipartisan clashes
Vaccines dominated the hearings as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. repeatedly denied responsibility for declining vaccination rates and measles outbreaks. He insisted he is “pro-science” and blamed growing distrust in government since COVID-19. Lawmakers, particularly Democrats, accused him of fueling skepticism through past statements. The clash highlighted deep divisions over public health messaging, with experts warning that falling vaccination rates could threaten disease control across the United States.
A major flashpoint was the Trump administration’s proposed Medicaid changes, projected to save nearly $1 trillion over a decade. Kennedy forcefully denied these were “cuts,” arguing spending would still grow. Critics, however, called this misleading, warning millions could lose coverage due to stricter work requirements. The exchange became one of the most contentious moments, with Democrats accusing the administration of disguising reductions while Republicans largely defended the fiscal approach.
Kennedy defended a proposed over 12% reduction to the Department of Health and Human Services budget, calling it “painful but necessary” to address the national debt. Lawmakers from both parties expressed concern over cuts to critical programs, including research funding and public health initiatives. Experts warned these reductions could weaken America’s health infrastructure, particularly during ongoing disease outbreaks and healthcare challenges.
Amid criticism, Kennedy emphasized efforts to improve healthcare affordability, including drug pricing reforms and cost-control measures. He pointed to initiatives aimed at reducing prescription drug costs and aligning US prices with international benchmarks. While Republicans praised these moves, critics argued the benefits remain unclear and insufficient compared to the scale of proposed cuts. The debate underscored contrasting views on how to balance cost reduction with healthcare access.
The hearings were marked by intense confrontations, with Kennedy often clashing sharply with Democratic lawmakers. At times, he raised his voice, accused critics of “grandstanding,” and rejected allegations outright. His combative approach drew attention, reflecting the highly polarized environment surrounding US health policy. Despite criticism, Kennedy maintained strong backing from the administration, signaling that his aggressive defense strategy is unlikely to change.
While Democrats led the criticism, concerns were not strictly partisan. Some Republicans also questioned Kennedy on vaccines and public health decisions, highlighting unease within his own political camp. Issues like measles outbreaks, research funding, and healthcare access drew bipartisan scrutiny. Ultimately, the hearings exposed a deeply divided Congress, with little consensus on how to address the nation’s most pressing health challenges.