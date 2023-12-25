Rewind 2023: 10 records India created this year

Written By: Moohita Kaur Garg Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 03:21 PM IST

As per the Government of India, the year 2023 was momentous for the nation. This year, India achieved not one or two, but at least 10 records. Let's take a look.

First Country To Reach Moon's South Pole

In 2023, India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft helped the country achieve the significant landmark of being the first nation to reach the Moon's South Pole.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Fastest 5G Rollout

India also had the fastest 5G rollout in the world. As per Government of India figures, the nation saw the installation of one site every minute.

(Photograph: Others )

World's Largest Meditation Centre

India's Varanasi is now home to the world's largest meditation centre, Swarved Mahamandir that can seat 20,000 people at a time.

(Photograph: Twitter )

World's Longest River Cruise

The world's longest river cruise, 'MV Ganga Vilas' undertook the single longest river journey by a single river ship in the world, covering over 50 days through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Record Yoga Session

A Yoga lesson entered the Guinness Book of World Records for seeing participation from 147,952 people. The session was held in Surat, Gujarat, India on 21 June 2023.

(Photograph: AFP )

World's Largest Aircraft Deal

Air India placed an order for 470 planes: 250 with European plane maker Airbus and 220 with American giant Boeing. This just so happens to be the world's largest-ever single-tranche aircraft purchase, valued at over $70 billion.

(Photograph: Reuters )

World's Fastest Growing Economy

India emerged as the fastest-growing major economy globally, surpassing the UK to claim the fifth position. The opening quarter of the financial year 2023 saw a staggering 7.8 per cent growth in India's real GDP, reaching an estimated INR 40.37 trillion (USD 484.94 billion).

(Photograph: Others )

Topped Digital Payments

As per data from MyGovIndia, the nation topped the list for digital payments and recorded 89.5 million transactions.

(Photograph: Others )

World's Largest Office Building

In India's Surat, Gujarat, construction of the world's largest office building was completed. Surat Diamond Bourse, as per the Guinness World Record, is 659,611 square metres (7,099,993.71 sq ft).

(Photograph: Twitter )

World Record For Most Diyas

Ayodhya 'Deepotsav' set a new Guinness World Record with over 22.23 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) being lit up.

(Photograph: AFP )