Rewind 2021: Covid, coups, Taliban...the tumultuous year that was

Let's take a look back at some of these tumultuous events:

From the Covid pandemic to the Taliban taking over Afghanistan and extreme weather events, 2021 is a year many of us would like to forget. The world, humanity suffered many terrible losses and went through quite a lot of...turbulence.

Coronavirus: The seemingly endless loop we're stuck in

In spite of the nearly eight billion vaccine shots that have been administered, over five million people died from the virus. Many poor countries still lack access to vaccines.

A wide range of quarantines and lockdowns were imposed globally, especially in Australia's major cities.

Slowly, the borders reopened and the Olympics took place in Tokyo a year late to empty stadiums.

The world sees a resurgence of the pandemic, with some countries having to reimpose restrictions.

As the clinical trials of anti-Covid drugs raise hopes of a return to normality, however, a new strain of COVID-19, the highly infectious Omicron has now emerged.

There is one question on everyone's minds: will coronavirus ever go away?

(Photograph:Others)