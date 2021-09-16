Revisiting top 5 team totals before IPL 2021 storm kicks off in UAE

KKR's 245/6 vs KXIP in IPL 2018

KKR's 245/6 vs KXIP in IPL 2018

Electing to bowl first in the Indore, the then known as KXIP franchise were in for a leather hunt as Sunil Narine's 75 and Dinesh Karthik's 50 propelled KKR to 245 for 6. In reply, KXIP managed 214 for 8 to lose the contest by a convincing 31-run margin. Narine also accounted for a scalp. It remains the fourth-highest team total in IPL history.

(Photograph:AFP)