Revisiting top 5 team totals before IPL 2021 storm kicks off in UAE

Chris Gayle's 175 demolished the now-defunct Pune Warriors as RCB posted a mammoth 263-5 in 20 overs. Gayle's 175, studded with 13 fours and 17 sixes at 265.65, along with two scalps led to Pune's 130-run defeat at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
RCB's 248-3 in IPL 2016
Riding on Virat Kohli's 109 and AB de Villiers' 129, RCB once again appears in the top five as they piled up a daunting 248-3 in 20 overs versus Suresh Raina-led Gujarat Lions. The now-defunct GL franchise lost the clash by 144 runs in Bengaluru.
CSK's 246-5 in IPL 2010
Riding on Murali Vijay's scintillating 127 and Albie Morkel's swashbuckling 62, CSK posted 246 for 5 in 20 overs in Chennai in match 32 of IPL 2010. In reply, Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) gave a tough fight but came second, finishing at 223-5.
KKR's 245/6 vs KXIP in IPL 2018
Electing to bowl first in the Indore, the then known as KXIP franchise were in for a leather hunt as Sunil Narine's 75 and Dinesh Karthik's 50 propelled KKR to 245 for 6. In reply, KXIP managed 214 for 8 to lose the contest by a convincing 31-run margin. Narine also accounted for a scalp. It remains the fourth-highest team total in IPL history.
CSK's 240-5 in IPL 2008
After Brendon McCullum's 158 which kicked off IPL 2008 in style, the second game was also a high-scoring thriller in the opening season. Riding on Mike Hussey's 116, MS Dhoni-led CSK posted 240 for 5 in their first-ever game in the tournament-history. In reply, Yuvraj Singh's KXIP posted 207 for 4 to lose by 33 runs in Mohali.