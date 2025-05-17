(Photograph: )

Life after spaceflight

Sharma was honoured with the Ashoka Chakra, following the mission, which is India’s highest peacetime gallantry award. The Soviet Union also conferred upon him the Hero of the Soviet Union title, their highest recognition. In 1987, he retired from the IAF as a Wing Commander and joined Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as chief test pilot. Later, Sharma also chaired a technology company in Bengaluru before retiring in 2001.