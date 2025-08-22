/Reverse-engineering or time travel? The B-2 bomber’s striking resemblance to 1950s UFO sightings

Set against the historical record, the neatest explanation is convergence: 1950s witness sketches, 1940s–50s flying-wing prototypes and the 1980s B-2 all point to the same aerodynamic and electromagnetic incentives. A tailless wing reduces drag and, critically for stealth-vertical surfaces that light up radar. Add modern control systems and materials and you get the B-2 we know. That story is less sensational than reverse-engineering or time travel, but it fits the dates, the physics and the paper trail far better than exotic alternatives.