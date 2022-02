A retired British Airways plane that once flew passengers, has now been transformed into a 'party plane.'

The old plane was purchased for only $1.35 by Suzannah Harvey, chief executive of England's Cotswold Airport, back in October 2020. But around $671,000 was spent on the makeover of the plane.

Called BA 747-436 G-CIVB ‘Negus’, the retired plane is now available for hire after a year-long renovation. According to CNN, the hiring cost is about $1,300 an hour.