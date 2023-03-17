'Resign': France protests escalate as govt pushes through pension change without vote

Written By: Tanisha Rajput Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 02:34 PM IST

On Friday (March 17), the ongoing pension protest in France escalated with French President Emmanuel Macron facing anger and accusation of anti-democratic behaviours after pushing through prison reform without a parliamentary reform. Thousands of protesters gathered outside the French parliament with shouts of "Resign!" to protest the government’s move. Scroll for more:

The risk of a democratic rupture in this country

The Senate on Thursday had earlier adopted the bill, but reluctant oppositions in the National Assembly to side with Macron implied the government faced defeating the lower house. Following this decision, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told MPs that there has to be a decision after 175 hrs of parliament debate, as she announced the move and received jeers and boos from opposition MPs. Aurelien Pradie, an MP with the opposition party the Republicans, said the government's move runs "the risk of a democratic rupture in this country".

(Photograph: AFP )

Opposition asks French PM to resign

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen said PM Elisabeth Borne should resign. “This last-minute resort to 49.3 is an extraordinary sign of weakness.” She added, “She must go.”

(Photograph: AFP )

One of the biggest strikes in decades

Its been over two months since the strikes began occurring in France, with trains, schools, public services and ports being heavily affected. Earlier, a rolling strike by municipal collectors in the European country caused about 7,000 tonnes of trash to pile up.

(Photograph: AFP )

I feel I'm being cheated

Among thousands of protesters, Laure Cartelier, a 55-year-old teacher, said she’s outraged by what’s happening in the country. “I feel like I’m being cheated as a citizen.” Some held boards reading "No to 64 years".

(Photograph: AFP )

A clash with police

During the protest, police fired tear gas and charged many in an effort to disperse the crowd, as some protesters threw cobblestones.

(Photograph: AFP )

'We’re determined as ever'

The French unions called for another day of strikes and action against the reform on March 23. CGT unionist Christophe Jouanneau at a refinery on strike said, “We’re determined as ever.”

(Photograph: AFP )