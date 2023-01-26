Republic Day special: Celebrity-inspired tricolour outfits to try out on this day

This Republic Day, ditch the usual attires and soak in the patriotic vibes with some trendy yet casual ensembles that are sure to make you stand out. Here are some curated looks from Bollywood celebrities' wardrobes that you can pick and choose and accomodate in your style on this special day. From Alia Bhatt's contemporary white-on-white jacket paired with a skirt to Deepika Padukone's green and white bobby printed satin shirt or Kangana Ranaut's saffron Kanjivaram saree -- there's someting for everyone.