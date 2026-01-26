LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Republic Day Parade 2026 Photos: Best moments from Grand Kartavya Path celebrations

Republic Day Parade 2026 Photos: Best moments from Grand Kartavya Path celebrations

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jan 26, 2026, 21:05 IST | Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 21:05 IST

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, highlighting a unique blend of historical tribute, modern military innovation, with many firsts

India celebrated 77th Republic Day
1 / 10
(Photograph: ANI)

India celebrated 77th Republic Day

India celebrated 77th Republic Day Parade held at Kartavya Path. The event featured a grand display of India's military prowess and cultural diversity, with the overarching theme of 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed EU leaders Ursula von der Leyen and António Luís Santos da Costa. A spectacular 90-minute parade unfolded at Kartavya Path, showcasing India’s rich cultural vibrancy

PM Modi greets Chief Guest Ursula von der Leyen
2 / 10
(Photograph: ANI)

PM Modi greets Chief Guest Ursula von der Leyen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Chief Guest Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Pictures showcasing their bonhomie went viral

Bhairav Battalion's debut
3 / 10
(Photograph: ANI)

Bhairav Battalion's debut

The 4 Bhairav Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment made its historic debut at the 77th Republic Day parade today. he contingent was led by Major Anjum Gorka during its march past the saluting base.

President's Bodyguard
4 / 10
(Photograph: ANI)

President's Bodyguard

The President’s Bodyguard (PBG), the Indian Army's most senior regiment, plays an important role in the Republic Day parade. It escorts President Droupadi Murmu and the EU Chief Guests to Kartavya Path

Artists perform at Republic Day parade
5 / 10
(Photograph: ANI)

Artists perform at Republic Day parade

2,500 artists from across India performed a synchronised mixed dance to the tune of Vande Mataram. The performance was curated under the overall direction of Dr. Sandhya Purecha. The performance highlighted various artists from all states

Animal contingent
6 / 10
(Photograph: ANI)

Animal contingent

Animal contingent featured silent warriors of the Indian Army. It included two double-humped bactrian camels, four strong ponies from the Zanskar region, ten dogs from Indian breeds, six dogs of conventional service breeds, four trained black kites

Bike contingent
7 / 10
(Photograph: ANI)

Bike contingent

The bike contingent featured a spectacular and historic performance by a joint motorcycle display team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

BSF Camel Contingent & Band
8 / 10
(Photograph: ANI)

BSF Camel Contingent & Band

BSF Camel Contingent & Band has been the aprt of all Repoublic Day parade since 1976. The camels are adorned with vibrant Rajasthani attire and traditional "Gorbandh" ornaments, featuring intricate beadwork, tassels, and embroidered saddles. The group consisted of 50 camel riders

Republic Day fly-past
9 / 10
(Photograph: ANI)

Republic Day fly-past

The 2026 Republic Day fly-past was a grand aerial finale featuring 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, 4 transport planes, and 9 helicopters. The display was themed around jointness and operational readiness, specifically highlighting the Indian Air Force's (IAF) role in Operation Sindoor

Glimpse of Republic Day celebrations
10 / 10
(Photograph: ANI)

Glimpse of Republic Day celebrations

Republic Day was celebrated with much vigour as India stepped into the 77th year of adoption of the Constitution. An aerial look here

Trending Photo

Republic Day 2026: What is the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion of the Indian Army?
7

Republic Day 2026: What is the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion of the Indian Army?

'City at Sea': How USS Abraham Lincoln feeds and maintains a crew of 5,000 in a war zone?
10

'City at Sea': How USS Abraham Lincoln feeds and maintains a crew of 5,000 in a war zone?

'Costlier than a Country': Why USS Abraham Lincoln’s total value exceeds the GDP of small nations?
10

'Costlier than a Country': Why USS Abraham Lincoln’s total value exceeds the GDP of small nations?

Watched No Tail to Tell yet? 7 Must-watch k-dramas of Park Solomon
9

Watched No Tail to Tell yet? 7 Must-watch k-dramas of Park Solomon

How do F/A-18 Super Hornets maintain USS Abraham Lincoln’s combat edge?
7

How do F/A-18 Super Hornets maintain USS Abraham Lincoln’s combat edge?