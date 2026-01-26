/Republic Day Parade 2026 Photos: Best moments from Grand Kartavya Path celebrations

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day with a grand parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, highlighting a unique blend of historical tribute, modern military innovation, with many firsts
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Chief Guest Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission. Pictures showcasing their bonhomie went viral
The 4 Bhairav Battalion of the Sikh Light Infantry Regiment made its historic debut at the 77th Republic Day parade today. he contingent was led by Major Anjum Gorka during its march past the saluting base.
The President’s Bodyguard (PBG), the Indian Army's most senior regiment, plays an important role in the Republic Day parade. It escorts President Droupadi Murmu and the EU Chief Guests to Kartavya Path
2,500 artists from across India performed a synchronised mixed dance to the tune of Vande Mataram. The performance was curated under the overall direction of Dr. Sandhya Purecha. The performance highlighted various artists from all states
Animal contingent featured silent warriors of the Indian Army. It included two double-humped bactrian camels, four strong ponies from the Zanskar region, ten dogs from Indian breeds, six dogs of conventional service breeds, four trained black kites
The bike contingent featured a spectacular and historic performance by a joint motorcycle display team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)
BSF Camel Contingent & Band has been the aprt of all Repoublic Day parade since 1976. The camels are adorned with vibrant Rajasthani attire and traditional "Gorbandh" ornaments, featuring intricate beadwork, tassels, and embroidered saddles. The group consisted of 50 camel riders
The 2026 Republic Day fly-past was a grand aerial finale featuring 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, 4 transport planes, and 9 helicopters. The display was themed around jointness and operational readiness, specifically highlighting the Indian Air Force's (IAF) role in Operation Sindoor
Republic Day was celebrated with much vigour as India stepped into the 77th year of adoption of the Constitution. An aerial look here