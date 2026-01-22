/Republic Day 2026: What is the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion of the Indian Army?

The Bhairav Light Commando Battalion has been created as part of the Indian Army’s broader restructuring, drawing lessons from recent global conflicts as well as India’s own Operation Sindoor. The Indian Army began raising the first batch of five "Bhairav" light commando battalions, consisting of roughly 250 specially trained soldiers each, around August and September 2025, intended to provide a rapid and precise offensive capability against emerging threats. After participating in the Army Day parade in Jaipur on January 15, the unit will now make its first appearance at the Republic Day parade.

