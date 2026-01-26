LOGIN
Republic Day 2026: Stunning Tricolour illuminates iconic monuments | IN PICS

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jan 26, 2026, 06:01 IST | Updated: Jan 26, 2026, 06:01 IST

India marked its 77th Republic Day, celebrating 76 years of the Constitution. Addressing the nation, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India’s role as a messenger of peace, praised the success of Operation Sindoor, and spoke on Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 

India marks its 77th Republic Day
India marks its 77th Republic Day

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, marking 76 years since the Constitution was adopted on 26 January 1950, transitioning the nation into a sovereign democratic republic. On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation, highlighting India's emergence as a "messenger of peace" and lauded the "historic success" of Operation Sindoor. From 'Atmanirbharata' to 'Viksit Bharat', the President touched upon each principle of this year's Republic Day centred around the theme of '150 Years of Vande Mataram'

Delhi's India Gate illuminated
(Photograph: ANI)

Delhi's India Gate illuminated

India Gate glows in the vibrant hues of the national flag — saffron, white, and green — as part of the Republic Day celebrations.

Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit in tricolour
(Photograph: ANI)

Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit in tricolour

The historic railway station, Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, shines in the vibrant tricolour of the Indian flag

Kolkata's Victoria Memorial illuminated
(Photograph: ANI)

Kolkata's Victoria Memorial illuminated

A view of Victoria Memorial illuminated with tricolor on the eve of Republic day, in Kolkata. This majestic monument, steeped in history, shines brightly as a symbol of national pride and unity, marking the spirit of

Mumbai's Gateway of India illuminated
(Photograph: ANI)

Mumbai's Gateway of India illuminated

The Gateway of India in Mumbai was illuminated in the national Tricolour on the eve of Republic Day 2026. The illuminations are a public display of national pride

Illuminated Rashtrapati Bhawan
(Photograph: ANI)

Illuminated Rashtrapati Bhawan

The Presidential Palace is one of New Delhi's landmark buildings that is lit up in vibrant colours of Tricolour, a view that fills people with pride

Chenab Rail Bridge illuminated
(Photograph: ANI)

Chenab Rail Bridge illuminated

On the eve of India's 77th Republic Day, the Chenab Rail Bridge was magnificently illuminated in the Tricolour

