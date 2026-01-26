Republic Day 2026: Stunning Tricolour illuminates iconic monuments | IN PICS

India marked its 77th Republic Day, celebrating 76 years of the Constitution. Addressing the nation, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted India’s role as a messenger of peace, praised the success of Operation Sindoor, and spoke on Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat
India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, marking 76 years since the Constitution was adopted on 26 January 1950, transitioning the nation into a sovereign democratic republic. On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation, highlighting India's emergence as a "messenger of peace" and lauded the "historic success" of Operation Sindoor. From 'Atmanirbharata' to 'Viksit Bharat', the President touched upon each principle of this year's Republic Day centred around the theme of '150 Years of Vande Mataram'
India Gate glows in the vibrant hues of the national flag — saffron, white, and green — as part of the Republic Day celebrations.
The historic railway station, Mumbai’s iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, shines in the vibrant tricolour of the Indian flag
A view of Victoria Memorial illuminated with tricolor on the eve of Republic day, in Kolkata. This majestic monument, steeped in history, shines brightly as a symbol of national pride and unity, marking the spirit of
The Gateway of India in Mumbai was illuminated in the national Tricolour on the eve of Republic Day 2026. The illuminations are a public display of national pride
The Presidential Palace is one of New Delhi's landmark buildings that is lit up in vibrant colours of Tricolour, a view that fills people with pride
On the eve of India's 77th Republic Day, the Chenab Rail Bridge was magnificently illuminated in the Tricolour