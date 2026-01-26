Republic Day 2026: Stunning Tricolour illuminates iconic monuments | IN PICS

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day, marking 76 years since the Constitution was adopted on 26 January 1950, transitioning the nation into a sovereign democratic republic. On the eve of Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation, highlighting India's emergence as a "messenger of peace" and lauded the "historic success" of Operation Sindoor. From 'Atmanirbharata' to 'Viksit Bharat', the President touched upon each principle of this year's Republic Day centred around the theme of '150 Years of Vande Mataram'