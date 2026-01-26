Republic Day 2026: From Assam to Punjab, state tableaux steal the show at Kartavya Path grand parade | IN PICS

The 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path was a vibrant spectacle, featuring 30 tableaux—17 from States/UTs and 13 from Ministries—under the overarching themes of "150 years of Vande Mataram" and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”
State tableaux that showed the terrific Culture and highlighted India’s spiritual, historical and patriotic legacy were:
Chhattisgarh – The Mantra of Freedom – Vande Mataram
Himachal Pradesh – Dev Bhoomi, Veer Bhoomi
Tamil Nadu – Mantra of Prosperity: Vision of a Self-Reliant India
West Bengal – Bengal’s role in India’s freedom movement
Madhya Pradesh – Punyashlok Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar
Punjab – 350th year of martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji
Assam, Rajasthan, Puducherry showed state's art. Assam represented Asharikandi Terracotta Craft Village, Rajasthan showed Bikaner’s Usta Art, Puducherry showed rich craft heritage and Auroville’s vision
Manipur, Odisha, Gujarat and Kerala showcased India’s rich indigenous culture, highlighting traditional livelihoods, self-reliance, grassroots innovation and the blend of heritage with modern progress.
Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland and UP - These state tableaux displayed authentic festivals from Hornbill to Ganeshotsav
Maharashtra – Ganeshotsav as a symbol of self-reliance
Nagaland – Hornbill Festival celebrating culture and tourism
Jammu & Kashmir – Handicrafts and folk dances
Uttar Pradesh – Culture and heritage of Bundelkhand