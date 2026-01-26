LOGIN
Republic Day 2026: From Assam to Punjab, state tableaux steal the show at Kartavya Path grand parade | IN PICS

Jan 26, 2026

The 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path was a vibrant spectacle, featuring 30 tableaux—17 from States/UTs and 13 from Ministries—under the overarching themes of "150 years of Vande Mataram" and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat”

(Photograph: ANI)

Tableaux showcasing culture of the state
(Photograph: ANI)

Tableaux showcasing culture of the state

State tableaux that showed the terrific Culture and highlighted India’s spiritual, historical and patriotic legacy were:
Chhattisgarh – The Mantra of Freedom – Vande Mataram

Himachal Pradesh – Dev Bhoomi, Veer Bhoomi

Tamil Nadu – Mantra of Prosperity: Vision of a Self-Reliant India

West Bengal – Bengal’s role in India’s freedom movement

Madhya Pradesh – Punyashlok Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar

Punjab – 350th year of martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji

Assam, Rajasthan, Puducherry showed state's art in their tableaux
(Photograph: ANI)

Assam, Rajasthan, Puducherry showed state's art in their tableaux

Assam, Rajasthan, Puducherry showed state's art. Assam represented Asharikandi Terracotta Craft Village, Rajasthan showed Bikaner’s Usta Art, Puducherry showed rich craft heritage and Auroville’s vision

Manipur, Odisha, Gujarat, Kerala showed indigenous culture
(Photograph: ANI)

Manipur, Odisha, Gujarat, Kerala showed indigenous culture

Manipur, Odisha, Gujarat and Kerala showcased India’s rich indigenous culture, highlighting traditional livelihoods, self-reliance, grassroots innovation and the blend of heritage with modern progress.

Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland and UP displayed festivals
(Photograph: ANI)

Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland and UP displayed festivals

Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Nagaland and UP - These state tableaux displayed authentic festivals from Hornbill to Ganeshotsav

Maharashtra – Ganeshotsav as a symbol of self-reliance

Nagaland – Hornbill Festival celebrating culture and tourism

Jammu & Kashmir – Handicrafts and folk dances

Uttar Pradesh – Culture and heritage of Bundelkhand

