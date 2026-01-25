/Republic Day 2026: 7 Rare and unseen photos from India’s first Republic Day Parade

As India marks Republic Day 2026, the occasion offers a moment to reflect on the country’s democratic journey. These rare and unseen photos from India’s first Republic Day Parade from 1950 revisit the beginnings of a tradition that continues to define the nation’s identity today.
These unseen images capture India’s first parade in 1950, when the newly adopted Constitution was celebrated with simple yet powerful displays of national pride. These images show the early spirit of a young nation embracing democracy.
Each Republic Day image reflects the unity and discipline of the armed forces, marching in perfect synchronization. The parade remains a powerful reminder of India’s strength, sacrifice, and commitment to safeguarding its people.
Republic Day is also a celebration of India’s diversity. The gallery showcases vibrant state tableaux, traditional dances, and regional art forms, highlighting how every corner of the country contributes to the national identity.
The gallery also captures moments of honour, from the presentation of national awards to tributes paid to soldiers and freedom fighters. These photos represent the values of courage, duty, and service that define the nation.
In this photo, India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru is seen enjoying Koli dance during Republic Day Parade in Delhi, 26 January 1950.
This rare image shows Bandra’s Kolis dance in the first Republic Day parade in 1950.
This never-seen-before photograph shows Dr BR Ambedkar sitting among other dignitaries at India's first Republic Day parade in 1950.