Republic Day 2022: 7 Bollywood biopics on freedom fighters, leaders

Republic Day 2022 is around the corner, and here we have curated the list of biographical movies on freedom fighters, leaders that you can binge-watch.

Sardar (1993)

The movie is a biopic on freedom fighters and India's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The film highlights how Patel played an important part in the formation of a democratic India post-Independence, thus breaking away from the clutches of age-old British rule.

The film features Gandhi in terms of his relationship with Patel and how the former influenced India's Iron-man. Paresh Rawal essayed the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel while Annu Kapoor played Mahatma Gandhi.

The film was directed by Ketan Mehta.

(Photograph:Twitter)