Republic Day 2022: 7 Bollywood biopics on freedom fighters, leaders

The movie is a biopic on freedom fighters and India's first home minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The film highlights how Patel played an important part in the formation of a democratic India post-Independence, thus breaking away from the clutches of age-old British rule.
The film features Gandhi in terms of his relationship with Patel and how the former influenced India's Iron-man. Paresh Rawal essayed the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel while Annu Kapoor played Mahatma Gandhi.
The film was directed by Ketan Mehta.
Mangal Pandey – The Rising (2005)
The historical biographical drama film is based on the life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier known for helping to spark the Indian rebellion of 1857 (also known as The First War of Indian Independence).
Aamir Khan played the role of Mangal Pandey.
Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019)
'Manikarnika' takes you back to the battlefield of brave Queen Rani Laxmibai and tells the story of her mutiny against the Britishers.
Kangana Ranaut nailed the performance as Queen of Jhansi.
The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
Featuring Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh, the movie 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh' is about Singh, a freedom fighter who fought for India's independence along with fellow members of the Hindustan Republic Association.
Shaheed Udham Singh (2000)
The biographical film is based on the life of Udham Singh, an Indian revolutionary who had witnessed the 1919 Amritsar massacre and wanted to avenge the mass killing of his countrymen.
He spent his whole life to punish Michael O'Dwyer, the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab for his involvement with the massacre.
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004)
'Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero' depicts the life of the Indian Independence leader Subhas Chandra Bose in Nazi Germany: 1941–1943, and In Japanese-occupied Asia 1943–1945, and the events leading to the formation of Azad Hind Fauj.
Veer Savarkar (2001)
Based on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, the movie 'Veer Savarkar' was the world's first financed film by public donations and incorporates the touching events in the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar - a great revolutionary, a political prophet and a born poet.
The film depicts various important events of his life.