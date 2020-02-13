Repairing the Elizabeth Tower: What does this massive project entail?

The British Parliament’s Elizabeth Tower that houses Big Ben has been a defining feature of the UK for centuries.
Let's look at the restoration work in progress of the monument which has weathered time, wars and a lot more:
The 96-metre tower, which has become a national symbol since its completion in 1856, has been mostly hidden from view since efforts to restore it began in 2017. The funding required for repairing this magnificent monument is currently estimated to be around £80m.
(Photograph:AFP)