Repairing the Elizabeth Tower: What does this massive project entail?

The British Parliament’s Elizabeth Tower that houses Big Ben has been a defining feature of the UK for centuries. 

Let's look at the restoration work in progress of the monument which has weathered time, wars and a lot more:

A face of the nation

The 96-metre tower, which has become a national symbol since its completion in 1856, has been mostly hidden from view since efforts to restore it began in 2017. The funding required for repairing this magnificent monument is currently estimated to be around £80m. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Cleaning the Clock Tower

Conservation work on the 177-year-old structure is supposed to be completed at the end of next year despite the discovery of asbestos, World War-era bombing damage and pollution problems.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

From top to bottom

In 2017, work began to examine and repair the tower from the gilt cross and orb at its tip to the bottom of its 334-step staircase.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Support systems, everyone needs them

With a 12 square-metre-footprint and a prime location right in the middle of a busy working Parliament, understanding the full extent of the damage to the tower was impossible until the scaffolding was up.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

Going down memory lane; blasts from the past

Although the tower survived German bombing during the Second World War, its roof and dials were damaged in an air raid in May 1941 which destroyed the main House of Commons chamber.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)