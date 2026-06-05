/Remembering Sunil Dutt: 5 iconic films of the late actor every Bollywood fan should watch on OTT platforms

June 6 marks the 97th birth anniversary of legendary actor Sunil Dutt. As we remember one of the most celebrated figures of Indian cinema, take a look at five of his iconic movies.
Sunil Dutt was one of the most respected figures in Indian cinema. Beginning his career as a radio announcer, he rose to fame through his remarkable performances and on-screen charisma. Over several decades, he built a successful career and earned immense love and respect from the audience. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, here's a look at his five iconic movies that every Bollywood fan should watch.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Mehboob Khan, the 1957 film is an iconic movie that continues to inspire cinephiles. The film had Sunil Dutt as Birju, the rebellious younger son of Radha (Nargis), a poor village woman who raises her children while going up against Sukhilala, a greedy moneylender.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Remember the iconic RD Burman-composed song "Mere Saamnevali Khidki Mein"? The song is from the most celebrated musical comedy, Padosan, directed by Jyoti Swaroop. It features an unforgettable cast, which includes Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Kishore Kumar, and Mehmood. Centres on the character Bhola, played by Dutt, who falls in love with his neighbour Bindu (Banu), a fashionista college girl. When he decides to woo her, he seeks help from his musical friend but loses all hope when she shows interest in someone else.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Yash Chopra's romantic drama puts the spotlight on Sunil Dutt, who played Ravi, the middle son of a wealthy businessman whose family is torn apart by a devastating earthquake. Raised in an adoptive family, Ravi builds a successful career for himself and becomes a renowned lawyer.
Where to watch: YouTube
The cult classic dacoit drama stars Sunil Dutt and Waheeda Rehman. The story revolves around a ruthless bandit named Thakur Jernail Singh (Dutt), who falls in love with Chamelijaan (Rehman). After getting married and being blessed with a son, he seeks redemption and tries to leave his life of crime to ensure a better future for his family.
Where to watch: YouTube
This is one of the highly acclaimed black-and-white films, directed, produced, and solely acted in by Sunil Dutt. It also holds a Guinness World Record for the category of fewest actors in a narrative film and has garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. The story is based on the Dutt family, including Nargis, Sunil and Sanjay Dutt, and is about a man named Anil who, when he goes home, finds his wife and son missing. He assumes that they have left him and reminisces about his life with them.