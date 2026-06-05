/Remembering Sunil Dutt: 5 iconic films of the late actor every Bollywood fan should watch on OTT platforms

Where to watch: YouTube

This is one of the highly acclaimed black-and-white films, directed, produced, and solely acted in by Sunil Dutt. It also holds a Guinness World Record for the category of fewest actors in a narrative film and has garnered widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. The story is based on the Dutt family, including Nargis, Sunil and Sanjay Dutt, and is about a man named Anil who, when he goes home, finds his wife and son missing. He assumes that they have left him and reminisces about his life with them.