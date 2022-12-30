Remembering Pelé: The legend who unified game and glory | In pics

He once played football barefoot in the small Brazilian village of Três Corações where he was born as Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

Pelé, the phenomenally admired and equally revered footballer came to be described as the greatest sportsperson of the 20th century at the sunset of the millennium.

At first, he did not have a conventional football to play with, using rolled-up rags for a ball.

Then, at 17, as a skinny countryside Brazilian boy with humble beginnings, Pelé burst onto the world football scene by scoring two goals in the 1958 World Cup final to lead Brazil to win over Sweden 5-2.

Pelé's story ascended to the top of global sports during his 21-year career in which he would go on to score 1,283 goals. With a captivating smile, playing forward, Pelé symbolised the legend of being a legendary figure in the sport. Instead of being politically assertive like Mohammed Ali, Pelé understood the power of sports to bring people together. He was equally revered in the US and the USSR, symbolising the unitary power of sports during the most polarised moments of recent human history in the last century.

Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. pic.twitter.com/urGRDePaPv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2022 ×

Between Martin Luther King Jr. and Barak Obama, Pelé's is a story told, in photographs that spanned decades, melting borders with a recognisable smile to score the goalpost of indelible football greatness.

The three-time World Cup winner who masterminded the 'beautiful game', died on December 29, 2022, at the age of 82, after battling kidney problems and colon cancer.