Remembering Matthew Perry: Here are 8 facts you didn't know about the 'Friends' actor

Actor Matthew Perry is no more. Best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom Friends, Perry breathed his last on Saturday (Oct 28). The actor was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home. As per the reports, it is also being reported that he died by drowning. The Los Angeles Police Department told ET Online, ''West LA officers responded to [a residence] at 4:10 pm for a Death Investigation of a male in his 50s."



Perry rose to fame in the 90s for his witty character Chandler Bing on the famous sitcom. However, before Friends, the actor was an accomplished TV and film actor. The sudden death of Perry has left his millions of fans heartbroken. Remembering Perry, here are a few facts about the actor you may not know.

Matthew Perry had the citizenship of two North American countries: the United States and Canada.



Matthew Perry made his film debut in 1988 coming of age drama film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, which was written and directed by William Richert. But he had been in television for already almost a decade by then. He made his TV debut with 1979's 240-Robert.



From 1995 to 1996, Perry was in a relationship with none other than the queen of romcoms, Julia Roberts. But his first relationship, that we know of anyway, was with Yasmine Bleeth. He has also been linked to Lizzy Caplan and Molly Hurwitz.



Matthew Perry describes his political as 'left of centre'.

We know Matthew Perry as a popular actor, but his original calling was tennis. He played a lot of the sport as a kid and even became top ranked player in the junior category.



Like many in the show business, Perry had to struggle with addiction issues. They became publicly known when he finished a one-month Vicodin addiction programme in 1997. He had to enter rehab again in 2001 for addictions related to Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol. Thanks to his experiences, he has become a spokesperson for the National Association of Drug Court Professionals. He was bestowed with the Champion of Recovery award in May 2013 from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy for Perry House. Perry House is a rehab for addicts in Malibu, California that was made after repurposing his mansion.



It is not just his character Chandler. Perry is also very witty and has contributed several times to the jokes in Friends. In fact, he was the only cast member in the show who regularly sat with the writers.

He beat up a young Justin Trudeau, who later became Canada's Prime Minister. While speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on latter's show, he said, “I’m not bragging about this, this is terrible. I was a stupid kid.” He said that it was his old friend who reminded him of it. He added, "We both beat him up. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't, so it was pure jealousy."

