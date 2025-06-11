Published: Jun 11, 2025, 17:05 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 17:05 IST
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Remembering John Wayne: 6 classic films that cemented his status as a Hollywood legend
On the anniversary of his death, we take a look at one of Hollywood's earliest superstars, John Wayne. The actor helped redefine the Western genre and his influence can still be felt to this day. So let's take a look at six films that cemented his legacy.
(Photograph:X)
The Searchers
Widely regarded as one of the greatest Westerns ever made, Wayne delivers a powerful and complex performance.
(Photograph:X)
True Grit
The role that won him his only Academy Award. Wayne delivers an unforgettable performance as U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogbu.
(Photograph:X)
Stagecoach
The film that catapulted Wayne to stardom. The movie is a gripping tale of survival.
(Photograph:X)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
A thought-provoking tale of truth vs. lies, with Wayne playing the no-nonsense cowboy.
(Photograph:X)
Rio Bravo
A slow-burn, Western where Wayne plays a sheriff defending his town with an unlikely crew.
(Photograph:X)
The Quiet Man
A rare romantic role, set in Ireland, the film remains a fan favourite and showcases Wayne's acting range.