Remembering John Wayne: 6 classic films that cemented his status as a Hollywood legend

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 17:05 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 17:05 IST

On the anniversary of his death, we take a look at one of Hollywood's earliest superstars, John Wayne. The actor helped redefine the Western genre.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)

On the anniversary of his death, we take a look at one of Hollywood's earliest superstars, John Wayne. The actor helped redefine the Western genre and his influence can still be felt to this day. So let's take a look at six films that cemented his legacy.
The Searchers
(Photograph:X)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Westerns ever made, Wayne delivers a powerful and complex performance.
True Grit
(Photograph:X)

The role that won him his only Academy Award. Wayne delivers an unforgettable performance as U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogbu.
Stagecoach
(Photograph:X)

The film that catapulted Wayne to stardom. The movie is a gripping tale of survival.
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
(Photograph:X)

A thought-provoking tale of truth vs. lies, with Wayne playing the no-nonsense cowboy.
Rio Bravo
(Photograph:X)

A slow-burn, Western where Wayne plays a sheriff defending his town with an unlikely crew.
The Quiet Man
(Photograph:X)

A rare romantic role, set in Ireland, the film remains a fan favourite and showcases Wayne's acting range.

