Remembering Jean Luc-Godard (1930-2022): Five essential films to watch of the iconic filmmaker

It's an end of an era as filmmaker Jean Luc-Godard bows out of arclights for the final time. The iconic filmmaker termed the godfather of French new-wave cinema, breathed his last on Tuesday at the age of 91. He leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire filmmakers the world over for generations to come.



Godard, who brought a distinct, new style of filmmaking and storytelling heralded a new era in conventional French cinema and subsequently to cinema the world over. He introduced the concept of jumpcuts, filming with handheld cameras, and edgy, existential dialogues to the cinema.



Godard's cinema has been revered and taught in film schools the world over for its pioneering style. Here are 5 films by Jean Luc-Godard that are essential for all who love cinema.

