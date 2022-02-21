Remembering Jamal Edwards: A legend who launched superstars like Stormzy, Ed Sheeran & others

British entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has died at the age of 31. Edwards, the founder of SB.TV, a platform that helped launch the careers of some of the UK’s biggest artists, including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dave and many others. Apart from music, he has also dipped his shoes in the world of fashion, has published a book, and was a philanthropist, who will be missed by all his fans.

From a boy from West London to a Youtube star, becoming a media mogul and getting honoured by Queen Elizabeth at age of 24, he achieved it all in a matter of years.

Take a look at his meteoric rise.