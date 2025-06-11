Published: Jun 11, 2025, 16:12 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 16:12 IST
On what would have been Gene Wilder's birthday, the actor redefined Hollywood comedies with his unique blend of charm, kindness and chaos.
Remembering Gene Wilder: 6 iconic performances that prove he was one of a kind
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
In this classic Hollywood musical, Gene Wilder stars as the enigmatic Willy Wonka and is widely considered his most iconic.
Stir Crazy
Gene Wilder teams up with legendary stand-up comedian Richard Pryor as two friends who are framed for a bank robbery and end up in prison. The movie is a laugh riot from start to finish.
Young Frankenstein
A brilliant spoof of the horror genre, the movie delivers both heart and humour.
Blazing Saddles
Gene Wilder showed his impeccable comic timing as the wise-cracking Jim, in this timeless satire of Hollywood Westerns.
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Another great team-up between Wilder and Pryor stars a deaf and blind man who joins forces to stop a trio of robbers.
The Producers
Widely considered to be one of the best comedies Hollywood has ever made. The movie follows an accountant and a shady producer who team up to embezzle funds.