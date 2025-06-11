LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Remembering Gene Wilder 6 iconic performances that prove he was one of a kind

Remembering Gene Wilder: 6 iconic performances that prove he was one of a kind

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 16:12 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 16:12 IST

On what would have been Gene Wilder's birthday, the actor redefined Hollywood comedies with his unique blend of charm, kindness and chaos. 



On what would have been Gene Wilder's birthday, the actor redefined Hollywood comedies with his unique blend of charm, kindness and chaos. We take a look at six of his most iconic roles that made him one of a kind.
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory


In this classic Hollywood musical, Gene Wilder stars as the enigmatic Willy Wonka and is widely considered his most iconic.
Stir Crazy


Gene Wilder teams up with legendary stand-up comedian Richard Pryor as two friends who are framed for a bank robbery and end up in prison. The movie is a laugh riot from start to finish.
Young Frankenstein


A brilliant spoof of the horror genre, the movie delivers both heart and humour.
Blazing Saddles


Gene Wilder showed his impeccable comic timing as the wise-cracking Jim, in this timeless satire of Hollywood Westerns.
See No Evil, Hear No Evil


Another great team-up between Wilder and Pryor stars a deaf and blind man who joins forces to stop a trio of robbers.
The Producers


Widely considered to be one of the best comedies Hollywood has ever made. The movie follows an accountant and a shady producer who team up to embezzle funds.

