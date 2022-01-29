Remembering Gandhi: Here are some inspirational quotes of the Father of the Nation

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is reverentially called the 'Mahatma' (great soul).

With astute leadership and help from other major stalwarts of the Indian freedom struggle, he secured freedom for India from the oppressive British rule.

On January 30 1948, he was assassinated at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House, New Delhi, by fundamentalist forces.

He may have passed away, but his ideals and philosophy are ingrained into the people's mind and is reflected in India's Constitution.

In order to pay homage, on every January 30, India observes 'Shaheed Diwas', also known as 'Martyrs' Day'.

As India remembers its father of the nation, here are a few inspiring quotes from 'Mahatma', who is an inspiration not only to Indians but all over the world.