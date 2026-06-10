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Remembering Bharathiraja: 5 iconic films directed by the Tamil cinema legend

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 10, 2026, 19:25 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2026, 19:25 IST

On June 10, renowned filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja passed away at the age of 84. The news of his demise left everyone in Tamil cinema in mourning. Remembering him, here are five iconic films directed by the legend. 

Bharathiraja's 5 best directed movies
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Bharathiraja's 5 best directed movies

The legendary artist Bharathiraja took his last breath on June 10 at his residence in Chennai. His career, spanning several decades, has been widely praised and he had garnered immense love and respect. Remembering his legacy, here’s a look at five must-watch movies by the filmmaker-actor.

16 Vayathinile (1977)
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16 Vayathinile (1977)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The romantic drama, helmed by Bharathiraja, is one of his most acclaimed projects. The narrative follows Mayil (Sridevi), an innocent 16-year-old village girl, who falls in love with a doctor named Parattai (Rajinikanth), who plans on taking advantage of her. After being abandoned by him, Chappani (Kamal Haasan) steps in to care for her.

Sigappu Rojakkal (1978)
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Sigappu Rojakkal (1978)

Where to watch: YouTube

The Tamil psychological crime thriller features Kamal Haasan alongside Sridevi. It follows Dileep, a charming and wealthy businessman who grew up with a pathological hatred for women due to childhood trauma. The narrative explores his dark secret of seducing, marrying and killing young women until his new wife uncovers his hidden truth.

Alaigal Oivathillai (1981)
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Alaigal Oivathillai (1981)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Receiving eight Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, the romantic drama centres on Vichu (Karthik), a Hindu boy, and Mary (Radha), a Christian girl, who fall in love with each other. However, when Vichu asks for Mary's hand in marriage, her brother disapproves of their relationship and sets someone else to marry her.

Muthal Mariyathai (1985)
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Muthal Mariyathai (1985)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Produced, directed and co-written by Bharathiraja, the romantic drama revolves around a middle-aged upper-caste man, Malaichami, played by Sivaji Ganesan, who is entangled in an unhappy married life but seeks comfort in a new friendship with a low-caste woman named Kuyil (Radha).

Karuthamma (1994)
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Karuthamma (1994)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

It is a story of a woman named Karuththamma, who lives in a village where female infanticide is a common practice. She goes to great lengths to get justice when her sister and her newborn child are murdered in cold blood.

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