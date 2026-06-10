/Remembering Bharathiraja: 5 iconic films directed by the Tamil cinema legend

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The romantic drama, helmed by Bharathiraja, is one of his most acclaimed projects. The narrative follows Mayil (Sridevi), an innocent 16-year-old village girl, who falls in love with a doctor named Parattai (Rajinikanth), who plans on taking advantage of her. After being abandoned by him, Chappani (Kamal Haasan) steps in to care for her.