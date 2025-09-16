/Rembering Robert Redford (1936-2025): 7 films of the iconic actor-director that you must watch

LOGIN
Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 19:43 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 19:43 IST

Robert Redford was an unlikely actor of the 1970s who starred in several blockbuster commercial films and was a big champion of Independent cinema in America. As the actor passes away, here is a look at 7 films of Robert Redford that you cannot miss. 

The legend who championed Indie cinema
The legend who championed Indie cinema

Robert Redford came at a time when Hollywood was not used to such good looking men in commercial films. They were mostly scruffy. Redford, with his freckled face and red hair stood out and not just for his striking looks but also for the kind of cinema he was associated to. The Utah born actor soon became a champion of independent cinema in America - at a time when most studios were reluctant to back small films with great stories. In his six-decades long career, he featured in several iconic films. Its diffcult to narrow in to seven films from a vast repetoire but we still take a shot. Here are the 7 films of Robert Redford that you must watch.

All The President's Men
All The President's Men

The political thriller was based on the Watergate scandal that brought down the presidency of Richard Nixon. The film starred Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman as Woodward and Bernstein- the two journalists who investigated the scandal for the Washington Post.

