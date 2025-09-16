/Rembering Robert Redford (1936-2025): 7 films of the iconic actor-director that you must watch

Robert Redford came at a time when Hollywood was not used to such good looking men in commercial films. They were mostly scruffy. Redford, with his freckled face and red hair stood out and not just for his striking looks but also for the kind of cinema he was associated to. The Utah born actor soon became a champion of independent cinema in America - at a time when most studios were reluctant to back small films with great stories. In his six-decades long career, he featured in several iconic films. Its diffcult to narrow in to seven films from a vast repetoire but we still take a shot. Here are the 7 films of Robert Redford that you must watch.