Reliving Virat Kohli's glittering T20I numbers ahead of his 100th match during Indo-Pak Asia Cup showdown

So far, Virat Kohli has amassed 3,308 runs in 99 matches at an average of 50.12 and a strike rate of 137.66.
2) No ton but 30 half-centuries
Virat has no ton but as many as 30 half-centuries in the format. Thus, even if one might argue that the superstar cricketer is yet to touch the 100-run mark in the format, he has remained consistent enough to score fifties at regular intervals.
3) 3rd-highest run-getter overall
Kohli has third-most runs in the format after Martin Guptill (3,497) and Indian captain Rohit Sharma (3,487). While he may not be known as a big-hitter, the 33-year-old has remained successful in the format, relying on his proper cricketing strokes and keeping the scoreboard moving with efficient running between wickets.
4) 5th-highest run-getter in T20 WC history
Kohli is the fifth-highest run-getter in T20 WC history, scoring 845 runs at a whopping average of 76.81 and a strike rate of 129.60. The right-hander has struck 10 half-centuries in the showpiece event for India.
5) 2nd-most fifties among Indians
The former skipper also has second-most fifties overall in the format, only behind Rohit Sharma. While Rohit has scored 31 half-centuries, Kohli is behind him with 30 fifties. Thus, he has the chance to surpass Hitman in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022 edition in Australia.
6) POT award in 2014, 2016 T20 WC
Kohli ended as the Player-of-the-Tournament in 2014 as well as in the 2016 T20 World Cup. He returned with 319 runs (most by any) in the 2014 edition and 273 runs (second-most) in the following one. In addition, he was India's highest run-getter (179 runs) in the 2012 edition in Sri Lanka.
7) 2nd-best batting average
Kohli at present has the second-best batting average in the format, only after Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan, who has played 56 games for the Men in Green so far, averages 50.36 compared to Kohli (50.12).
8) Kohli - The Captain
Kohli the T20I captain has also enjoyed a lot of success. Leading India in the format from early 2017 to late 2021, the superstar cricketer led Men in Blue in 50 games, winning 30 of them. Under him, India won T20I bilateral series in SENA countries. However, they faced a Super 12 round exit in the T20 WC held in UAE.
9) Kohli Mr. Consistent as captain
Kohli has remained Mr. Consistent with the bat even while serving as the Indian captain. He is at the third spot with most runs as T20I captain, amassing 1,570 runs at 47.58. The list is led by Aaron Finch and Kane Williamson.
10) Only Asian skipper to win T20I series in SENA countries
To date, Kohli remains the only Asian skipper to win T20I series in SENA countries. Under him, India won a bilateral series versus England and South Africa in their own backyards in 2018. Kohli-led India gained a T20I series win over hosts Australia in late 2020 and whitewashed hosts New Zealand 5-0 in the same year, in February. While blanking NZ, Kohli's Team India also became the first-ever side to win a T20I series 5-0.