Reliving 6 double hundreds of Virat Kohli in Test cricket

1. 254 vs South Africa (Pune)
Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 254 against South Africa in Pune, 2019. This is Virat's highest score in Test cricket, which helped India to post a solid total of 601 for 5. He was also declared the Player of the Match for his phenomenal innings.
2. 243 vs Sri Lanka (Delhi)
At the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, King Kohli scored 243 runs against Sri Lanka in the first innings. The match eventually ended in a draw, however, Virat was named Man of the match and even Man of the Series for his stellar show of 610 runs in three Tests.
3. 235 vs England (Mumbai)
Chasing the first innings lead of 400 against England, Virat lit up the Wankhede stadium with a solid 235 runs. Virat's 235 helped India to post 631 runs in India's first innings. The match was won by India by an innings and 36 runs.
4. 211 vs New Zealand (Indore)
Virat Kohli scored a marvellous 211 against New Zealand in Indore, which was hosting its first ever Test game. His 211 anchored India to a massive first-inning total and helped India to win the Test by 321 runs.
5. 204 vs Bangladesh (Hyderabad)
In 2017, against Bangladesh, Kohli made his fifth double-century, scoring 204 runs. The Hyderabad crowd witnessed King's magic with the bat. Virat's 204 helped India to score 687 runs in the first innings and defeat Bangladesh by 208 runs.
6. 200 vs West Indies
In July 2016, Virat Kohli scripted his first-ever double century in Test cricket, becoming the first Indian captain to do so overseas. His 200 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium set the tone for India's first innings total of 566 as India won the game by an innings and 92 runs.