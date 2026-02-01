The foreign asset disclosure scheme covers two categories of taxpayers. Category A includes those who did not disclose any overseas income or assets. For them, the limit of undisclosed income or asset is proposed up to Rs 1 crore. Eligible taxpayers will need to pay 30 per cent of the fair market value of the asset or undisclosed income as tax and an additional 30 per cent in lieu of penalty, and they will receive immunity from prosecution.

