'Rehana Maryam Noor' to 'Memoria': Asian movies at the Cannes Film Festival 2021

'Memoria' by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Thailand

Tilda Swinton stars as a Scottish horticulturist in the Thai director's first film since 'Cemetery of Splendour,' and 11 years after he won the Palme d'Or for the dreamlike 'Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives'.

Shot in Colombia, 'Memoria' explores the relationship of Swinton's character with a French archaeologist and a musician as she tries to understand sudden strange sounds in the night.

(Photograph:Twitter)