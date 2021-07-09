'Rehana Maryam Noor' to 'Memoria': Asian movies at the Cannes Film Festival 2021

An ageing, widowed actor looking for a chauffeur ends up hiring a 20-year-old woman. Things go wrong between them at first, but then a special relationship emerges.
'Memoria' by Apichatpong Weerasethakul, Thailand
Tilda Swinton stars as a Scottish horticulturist in the Thai director's first film since 'Cemetery of Splendour,' and 11 years after he won the Palme d'Or for the dreamlike 'Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives'.
Shot in Colombia, 'Memoria' explores the relationship of Swinton's character with a French archaeologist and a musician as she tries to understand sudden strange sounds in the night.
'Rehana Maryam Noor' by Abdullah Mohammad Saad, Bangladesh
'Rehana Maryam Noor' revolves around Rehana, an assistant professor at a local medical college, who finds herself in a difficult position after witnessing a sexual assault where she knows both the victim and the perpetrator.
'A Hero' by Asghar Farhadi, Iran
The new film shot in Iran and in the Farsi language by the Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, known for 'The Salesman', which won best Cannes screenplay in 2012, and 'A Separation' -- both of which also won Oscars.
In Front of Your Face by Sang-soo Hong, Korea
The movie tells a tale of a middle-aged woman who visits her sister in a high-rise apartment in Seoul. While there she tries to keep her secrets to herself, wanders around the city’s back alleys and accepts an offer to meet a film director.
'Invisible Demons' by Rahul Jain, India
Filmmaker Rahul Jain's film 'Invisible Demons' will be screened at Cannes Film Festival in a newly-introduced standalone section - Cinema for the Climate. The movie is all about the personal experiences of people living in Delhi's polluted air.
'I Am So Sorry' by Zhao Liang, China
The Chinese film is director Zhao Liang’s prediction on the usage of nuclear energy. Through the director's lens, the movie conceived as an essay-poem, questions the choice of nuclear energy, and sounds like a prophecy, a warning. The camera captures the things we don't want to believe in.
Gaey Wa’r by Na Jiazuo, China
Set in the early, 2000s, the Chinese film follows the challenging journey of its protagonist, Dongzi, as he takes up the job of a henchman to a debt collector, to pay off his father’s medical bills.
'A Night of Knowing Nothing' by Payal Kapadia, India
Director Payal Kapadia‘s 'A Night Of Knowing Nothing' will be screened at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight. The movie follows the story of a university student in India, writes letters to her estranged lover, while he is away. Through these letters, we get a glimpse into the drastic changes taking place around her.
Emergency Declaration
South Korean film 'Emergency Declaration' is based on a real aviation disaster in which an aeroplane declared a high alert and demanded unconditional landing.