/Redline against Iran? Why China needs 'Strait of Hormuz' open more than any other country

China and Iran share a highly touted strategic partnership, but Beijing's foreign policy is ruthlessly pragmatic. Chinese domestic stability depends entirely on steady economic growth, which requires cheap, uninterrupted energy. If the conflict drags on, Beijing may be forced to deploy its People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) from its base in Djibouti to escort its tankers. Doing so would effectively break Iran's primary point of leverage, proving that when forced to choose, China will always prioritize its own economy over its alliance with Tehran.