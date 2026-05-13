/Red carpet, 300 Chinese youth: Trump’s special welcome in Beijing ahead of talks with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump received a red-carpet welcome in Beijing with 300 Chinese youth greeting him ahead of key talks with President Xi Jinping on trade and security.
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 13) arrived in Beijing for a high-stakes summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Their meeting will focus on easing deep tensions between the United States and China. The relations between the two largest economies have soured over trade, Taiwan and the ongoing conflict involving Iran.
Trump’s Air Force One landed at Beijing Capital International Airport, where he was welcomed by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and other officials. This marks the first visit by a US president to the country in nearly a decade.
Vice President Han Zheng, who is among the top leaders in China, being the one to receive Trump is being viewed Beijing showing him respect. During his last visit in 2017, China sent a lower-level leader State Councillor Yang Jiechi to welcome him.
Trump received a special welcome at the airport as he landed, kick-starting his three-day visit. He was greeted by a bunch of flowers and walked along the red carpet. 300 Chinese youth in white uniforms lined up, chanting “welcome” and waving small US and Chinese flags.
Trump will hold talks with the Chinese president at 10 am (0200 GMT) on Thursday (May 14) in Beijing’s opulent Great Hall of the People. His latest visit marks the first time since 2017, when he visited the country during his first term. He is expected to receive a lavish welcome from Chinese authorities. Trump is also accompanied by Telsa CEO Elon Musk and other tech leaders.
The US president is also expected to visit the historic Temple of Heaven, a world heritage site where China’s emperors once prayed for a good harvest. Trump and Xi will then enjoy a state banquet in the evening. The next day, the leaders will have tea and a working lunch before Trump heads back home.
As Trump’s motorcade moved towards the Four Seasons Hotel, near the US Embassy in Beijing, residents held up their smartphones trying to capture the US President’s arrival amid heightened security in the area.