Record rains cause flash floods in Sydney

Record rains in Sydney and eastern coast of Australia caused flash floods. This prompted the authorities to evacuate citizens. The main reservoir in Sydney overflowed. This resulted flooding in many areas.
State emergency services geared into action but were hard pressed to help
(Photograph:AFP)
A rescue worker can be seen helping residents cross a flooded road.
Parramatta river overflowed
This picture shows a main road of a residential area flooded during heavy rain in western Sydney
Flood water flow through the Parramatta wharf during the heavy rain in Sydney