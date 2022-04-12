As record-breaking drought enters its 13th year, Chile announces revolutionary water rationing plan

Water availability dropped

The alert system is based off the capacity of the Maipo and Mapocho rivers that supply the capital with most of its water and have seen dwindling water levels as the drought drags on.

The government estimates that the country's water availability has dropped 10 per cent to 37 per cent over the last 30 years and could drop another 50 per cent in northern and central Chile by 2060.



(Photograph:Reuters)