Recent inter-galactic discoveries that will blow your mind!

After the Big Bang, the Universe was composed of radiation and subatomic particles. NASA's Hubble observed a tiny patch of sky (one-tenth the diameter of the moon) for one million seconds (11.6 days) and found approximately 10,000 galaxies, of all sizes, shapes, and colours.

Spiral galaxy NGC 4535

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured the image of NGC 613, a barred spiral galaxy, NASA said in a post.

The galaxy that was first found by German-English astronomer William Herschel in 1798 lies in the southern constellation of Sculptor and is 67 million light-years away.

"It is easily distinguishable as such because of its well-defined central bar and long arms, which spiral loosely around its nucleus," NASA said.

(Photograph:Others)