Recap of the month! Minnie Mouse wardrobe revamp to Priyanka, Nick baby: Top entertainment news of January

Here are all the big headlines of the month of January.

Recap Alert! This month, one of the world’s most-loved animated characters, Minnie Mouse ditched her red polka dot dress and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas surprised the entire world with the announcement of their baby girl!

RIP Betty White

Legendary actress Betty White, popular for her role in sitcoms 'The Golden Girls' and 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' passed away at age 99, on December 31, 2021.

The cause of the actress death on New Year`s Eve, at age 99, was a stroke she had suffered nearly a week earlier.

The partially redacted certificate stated White`s cause of death as a "cerebrovascular accident," a medical term for a stroke or the loss of blood flow to the brain caused by a clot or ruptured blood vessels, resulting in brain tissue damage.

