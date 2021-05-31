Recap of the month! 'Friends' reunion to Ariana Grande's wedding: Top entertainment news in the month of May

The month was all full of nostalgia, marriage, coming out and dating. From most-awaited and tearful 'Friends Reunion', Ariana Grande marriage to Naomi Campbell baby girl, here are all the big headlines of the last month.
The highly anticipated 'Friends' reunion finally premiered this month. An emotional yet nostalgic ride for all its millions of fans as we withnessed the original cast of six walkings back to the set 17 years after the show ended.
Ariana Grande got married!
Popstar Ariana Grande got married to her beau Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding that took place at her home in California on May 15. Few days after the news broke, the singer surprised the world with dreamy pictures of her wedding.
Naomi Campbell baby girl
British supermodel Naomi Campbell welcomed her first child -
a baby girl. Campbell, 50, announced the happy news on her Instagram.
"An excellent little gift has picked me to be her mom, So regarded to have this delicate soul in my life there are no words to depict the deep-rooted bond that I presently share with you my heavenly messenger. There could be no more prominent love," she captioned a photograph of herself holding the infant`s feet in an Instagram post.
Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary
Demi Lovato came out as non-binary and changed pronouns from she/her to they/them.
"Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all," Demi wrote on Twitter. "I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward."
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna are dating!
After years of speculation, A$AP Rocky has officially confirmed his relationship with Rihanna by saying she is "the one."
"It`s so much better when you got the one. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She`s the one," he told the magazine.
Billy Porter reveals his HIV diagnosis
This month, Billy Porter broke his silence on his illness after dealing with HIV for more than a decade.
He was diagnosed in June 2007 and kept it a secret for years from nearly everyone, including his mother.
''It was 2007, the worst year of my life. I was on the precipice of obscurity for about a decade or so, but 2007 was the worst of it. By February, I had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes," he said.
''By March, I signed bankruptcy papers. And by June, I was diagnosed HIV-positive. The shame of that time compounded with the shame that had already [accumulated] in my life silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years. HIV-positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God’s punishment," he added.