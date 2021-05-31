Recap of the month! 'Friends' reunion to Ariana Grande's wedding: Top entertainment news in the month of May

Billy Porter reveals his HIV diagnosis

This month, Billy Porter broke his silence on his illness after dealing with HIV for more than a decade.

He was diagnosed in June 2007 and kept it a secret for years from nearly everyone, including his mother.

''It was 2007, the worst year of my life. I was on the precipice of obscurity for about a decade or so, but 2007 was the worst of it. By February, I had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes," he said.

''By March, I signed bankruptcy papers. And by June, I was diagnosed HIV-positive. The shame of that time compounded with the shame that had already [accumulated] in my life silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years. HIV-positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God’s punishment," he added.

(Photograph:AFP)