Recap of the month! Cannes winner, Emmy noms to Bennifer romance: Top entertainment news in the month of July

Scarlett Johansson sued Disney over its decision to release the superhero movie 'Black Widow' on streaming at the same time as in theatres, alleging a breach of contract which cost the star millions of dollars.
Johansson, one of Hollywood's biggest and top-paid stars, was entitled to a percentage of box office receipts from the much-anticipated Marvel film, according to a lawsuit filed at Los Angeles Superior Court.
Bennifer romance is now Instagram official!
Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday and got millions of wishes, in response, the beauty treated her fans with a special surprise.
After celebrating her birthday in a tropical location, Lopez just made her romance with Ben Instagram official. Taking to Instagram, Lopez shared a series of scintillating pictures in a red patterned bikini with a multi-coloured cover-up and hat.
“5 2 … what it do …💗,” Jennifer captioned the slideshow of photos. Starting with her jaw-dropping picture where Lopez can be seen posing with a hat; sliding more, we see more Lopez pictures field with hotness and at last, we got the photo of the Bennifer indulge in a deep kiss.
Prince Harry memoir
Prince Harry is expected to open up about his life like never before in a memoir that will be published in 2022.
The Duke of Sussex announced earlier this month, that he had signed a deal with publishers Penguin Random House. Harry said the memoir will reflect "the highs and lows" of his life and promised that he would be "accurate and wholly truthful'.
Cannes winners
The 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival—which started on July 6 and wrapped up on July 17—played host to celebrities and fashion enthusiasts from all over the world. This year, a total of 24 films competed for the top prize— Palme d'Or—and other major awards under various categories.
French film director Julia Ducournau won the Cannes festival's top prize for 'Titane'.
Emmy Nominees
Netflix drama 'The Crown' dominated the nomination list of Emmy Awards. Along with 'The Crown', 'The Mandalorian' dominated the list for the awards which is considered the highest honour in television.
HBO and HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix Inc with 129.
Best drama series contenders include Netflix's British royal series 'The Crown' for a season that focused on the early years of the disastrous marriage of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Cannes red carpet look was a major talk of the month. The supermodel took to the red carpet in a gown that not only accentuated her figure but could set the trend for this year. She walked the carpet in a bold statement piece from Daniel Roseberry’s autumn/winter 2021 couture collection for Schiaparelli.
The 24-year-old model looked stunning in a fitting black gown showing off her perfect curves with a very revealing scoop neck. The attractive point was her jaw-dropping lung necklace, entirely covering her bare chest.
Bangladeshi movie creates history at Cannes
A moment of pride for Bangladesh. For the first time in history, a film from the country has been selected in the 'Un Certain Regard' section at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
Directed by Abdullah Mohammad Saad, the film 'Rehana Maryam Noor' received a standing ovation at the film festival where it was screened for the first time.
'The X-Factor' ending
After an impressive 17 years on the air, the reality talent show 'The X Factor' has been discontinued with ‘no plans’ of returning anytime soon. Created by Simon Cowell, the show began broadcasting on September 4, 2004, with 445 episodes broadcast over fifteen series as of December 2, 2018.
Over the years, the show has managed to give the world some sensational amazing talent for the music industry.
Dilip Kumar
Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7, he was 98. Kumar inspired generations of actors with his acting style and was considered one of the most successful actors of his time.
With a career spanning over 5 decades, Kumar was part of some of the most iconic films of Bollywood like 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Madhumati', Ram Aur Shyam', 'Naya Daur'.
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton are married
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are finally married now.
As per the reports, the couple got married in an intimate ceremony on July 3 and exchanged vows at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch at a chapel that Shelton built especially for the wedding.
Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, began dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on the music reality show 'The Voice.' Back then the two were newly divorced.