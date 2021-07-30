Recap of the month! Cannes winner, Emmy noms to Bennifer romance: Top entertainment news in the month of July

The month of July saw some winners, marriage, and dating. From Bennifer's Instagram official romance to Bella Hadid's scintillating Cannes look, here are all the big headlines of this month.

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney

Scarlett Johansson sued Disney over its decision to release the superhero movie 'Black Widow' on streaming at the same time as in theatres, alleging a breach of contract which cost the star millions of dollars.

Johansson, one of Hollywood's biggest and top-paid stars, was entitled to a percentage of box office receipts from the much-anticipated Marvel film, according to a lawsuit filed at Los Angeles Superior Court.

(Photograph:Twitter)