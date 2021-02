Reboots, classic shows, new releases: Here's everything coming to Paramount+

Days before the Paramount+ official launch, the studio announced an exciting list of new shows and releases including reboots of classic movies and beloved old shows. From 'Mission Impossible 7' release, 'Star Trek universe, to 'Frasier' reboot, here is the list of everything coming to the streamer.

Big budget movies

Paramount+ will become the house of many hit movies-- Tom Cruise's most awaited movie 'Mission: Impossible 7' and Emily Blunt's 'A Quiet Place 2' will be released on the streaming platform just 45 days after they hit theatres.

The 25th film in the James Bond franchise, 'No Time To Die' will also stream on the platform after its theatrical release. Joining the big list are also titles like 'House of Gucci', 'Creed III', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Paw Petrol' and more.



