Ready, try to stay steady, go! Men in high heels race at Madrid Pride

| Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

MADO (Madrid Pride) is a series of street celebrations that take place during the city´s LGBTIQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer) Pride week. On Thursday, June 29, participants competed in the 'High-Heels Race' as part of the Pride celebrations, in Chueca, Madrid.

Pride celebrations kicks off

Pride celebrations kicked off in Madrid, Spain on Thursday, June 29. Thousands of people from the LGBTQ community and supporters of the community took part in the Pride celebrations.

(Photograph: AFP )

People deck up for Pride celebrations

People from all over the city dressed up for the Pride celebrations that took place in Madrid. People wore colourful costumes for the celebrations that extend to a week.

(Photograph: AFP )

High heels race

During the Pride celebration week, people indulge in several street activities to mark their support for the LGBTQ community. One such activity at this years' celebration was the 'high heels race'.

(Photograph: AFP )

Ready, Steady, Go

Hundreds of people took part in the 'high heels race'. Men wore high heels and took part in the race in Chueca, Madrid on Thursday, June 29.

(Photograph: AFP )

Crowd cheers the participants

While participants wore high heels to take part in the race, crowds cheered along to boost their morale.

(Photograph: AFP )

Pride month

LGBTQ Pride celebrations take place every year in the month of June to commemorate the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. Countries all over the world celebrate the Pride month to show their support for the LGBTQ community.

(Photograph: AFP )