RDR 2, BioShock, Dragon Age & other video games that need movies or TV adaptation

After the success of two recent video-game adaptations, HBO's The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it should be clear to anyone paying attention that there is nothing like the video game adaptation curse. All you need are good writers and directors. And this is where movie and TV studios fail, believing just the name of the title would be enough to lure in the viewers. But that doesn't work. More often than not, video game adaptations either try to be a lot more faithful than required or disillusion fans by going overboard in another direction. Both the above-cited recent adaptations approached their respective materials differently.

While The Last of Us was not slavishly faithful, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was. But there is a balance, and a sheer commitment to the material in both. These two adaptations may end up ushering in a new era of movies and TV shows based on video games. Video games have always been an overlooked medium of entertainment that is often dismissed as a kid's thing. But the truth is, modern AAA video games have budgets way bigger than the biggest blockbusters and employ writers that churn out stories that are often better than many acclaimed movies and TV shows (yes, I know, it's subjective but there it is). Here are a few games we want studios to adapt for film or television.