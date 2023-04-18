RDR 2, BioShock, Dragon Age & other video games that need movies or TV adaptation
After the success of two recent video-game adaptations, HBO's The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it should be clear to anyone paying attention that there is nothing like the video game adaptation curse. All you need are good writers and directors. And this is where movie and TV studios fail, believing just the name of the title would be enough to lure in the viewers. But that doesn't work. More often than not, video game adaptations either try to be a lot more faithful than required or disillusion fans by going overboard in another direction. Both the above-cited recent adaptations approached their respective materials differently.
While The Last of Us was not slavishly faithful, The Super Mario Bros. Movie was. But there is a balance, and a sheer commitment to the material in both. These two adaptations may end up ushering in a new era of movies and TV shows based on video games. Video games have always been an overlooked medium of entertainment that is often dismissed as a kid's thing. But the truth is, modern AAA video games have budgets way bigger than the biggest blockbusters and employ writers that churn out stories that are often better than many acclaimed movies and TV shows (yes, I know, it's subjective but there it is). Here are a few games we want studios to adapt for film or television.
Red Dead Redemption 2
With its unforgettable characters, breathtaking scenery, and gripping storyline, Western-themed action-adventure game Red Dead Redemption 2 would be a fantastic TV series. Perhaps it could delve deeper into some of the supporting characters that the game could not focus like Charles Smith.
Far Cry 3
In Far Cry 3, the player is stranded on a tropical island and forced to fight for survival against a group of brutal pirates led by the psychopathic Vaas. It would make for a good season of TV. Future seasons could explore subsequent Far Cry games.
BioShock
BioShock is set inside an underwater city called Rapture in this first-person shooter game that explores themes of objectivism and unchecked scientific progress. The game's haunting world and intricate storyline would translate nicely to a series. Oh, and we would need sequels, of course.
Dishonored
Corvo Attano, a supernatural assassin, is framed for murder in a dystopian world where he must seek revenge against his enemies. With its solid world-building and deep characters, Dishonored would be an excellent movie.
Dragon Age
Dragon Age has of a vast and complex high-fantasy world filled with diverse characters and engaging storylines. This could be akin to Game of Thrones or the recent The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn boasts of a post-apocalyptic world overrun by robotic creatures. We follow Aloy, a teenage girl who must fight to save humanity from extinction. With its stunning visuals, compelling story, and a strong female lead, Horizon: Zero Dawn would make for an exciting and visually striking movie or even a miniseries.
Crysis
Crysis is set on a lush island surrounded by gorgeous blue Philippines sea. It features a near-future world threatened by an alien invasion, in which players armed with a high tech suit of armour which gives the player exciting abilities to dispatch enemies that can range from Korean People's Army (North Korean Army) or powerful Ceph aliens. All these elements can make for a great science-fiction movie, and possibly the franchise.