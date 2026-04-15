/'The Trump Card': Can Venezuela solve Strait of Hormuz dependency forever after Iran war?

Several factors could derail the Venezuela strategy before it bears fruit. Maduro may demand concessions — including ICC immunity guarantees and permanent sanctions waivers — that face fierce resistance in the US Congress. Venezuela's oil fields have deteriorated so severely that some analysts believe realistic production recovery is a decade away, not five years. Cuba, Russia, and China — all with deep economic interests in keeping Venezuela isolated from US influence — will work to sabotage any Washington-Caracas rapprochement. And Trump himself has a history of reversing Venezuela policy unpredictably. The window of opportunity created by the Hormuz crisis is real — but narrow, and closing.