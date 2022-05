Kolkata Knight Riders - 101 | Photo - IPL |

Kolkata Knight Riders were all out for just 101 runs in their clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the MCA Stadium in Pune. They have the 3rd lowest total in IPL 2022 so far. Asked to chase 177 runs in the game, KKR's top and middle-order faltered as the likes of Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana all departed cheaply.

Andre Russells slammed a quickfire 45 off 19 balls but his efforts were not enough as KKR lost the game by a whopping 75 runs.

