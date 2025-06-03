LOGIN
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Melody, patriotism, gratitude lit up closing ceremony

Published: Jun 03, 2025, 20:49 IST

The closing ceremony of IPL 2025 saw a blend of music and sports at the Narendra Modi stadium. Let's see how the ceremony unfolded.

1. Patriotic Songs
1. Patriotic Songs

The closing ceremony of IPL 2025 echoed patriotic songs at the Narendra Modi stadium on Tuesday (June 3). Fans were seen waving the Indian Tricolour.
2. Melody of Shankar Mahadevan
2. Melody of Shankar Mahadevan

Grammy award singer Shankar Mahadevan along with his sons Siddharth and Shivam graced the occasion with his melodious songs at the world's largest cricket stadium. He sang songs like 'Vande Mataram', and 'Lehra Do' that gave goosebumps to each and everyone present there.
3. Gratitude towards Indian Armed Forces
3. Gratitude towards Indian Armed Forces

Earlier, BCCI had invited top defence officials to commemorate the efforts of the Indian Armed forces that enforced Operation Sindoor, after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
4. National Anthem
4. National Anthem

Before the start of play, the Indian national anthem was played and that moment was a treat to the eyes. The Narendra Modi stadium saw itself in the sea of Tricolour.
5. Quest for maiden IPL title
5. Quest for maiden IPL title

As Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are battling for their maiden IPL title, it will be fascinating to watch who comes on top and takes home the coveted trophy.

