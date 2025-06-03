/RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Melody, patriotism, gratitude lit up closing ceremony
RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final: Melody, patriotism, gratitude lit up closing ceremony
Written By
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 20:49 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 20:49 IST
The closing ceremony of IPL 2025 saw a blend of music and sports at the Narendra Modi stadium. Let's see how the ceremony unfolded.
1 / 5
(Photograph:X/ @IPL)
1. Patriotic Songs
The closing ceremony of IPL 2025 echoed patriotic songs at the Narendra Modi stadium on Tuesday (June 3). Fans were seen waving the Indian Tricolour.
2 / 5
(Photograph:X/ @IPL)
2. Melody of Shankar Mahadevan
Grammy award singer Shankar Mahadevan along with his sons Siddharth and Shivam graced the occasion with his melodious songs at the world's largest cricket stadium. He sang songs like 'Vande Mataram', and 'Lehra Do' that gave goosebumps to each and everyone present there.
3 / 5
(Photograph:X/ @IPL)
3. Gratitude towards Indian Armed Forces
Earlier, BCCI had invited top defence officials to commemorate the efforts of the Indian Armed forces that enforced Operation Sindoor, after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
4 / 5
(Photograph:X/ @IPL)
4. National Anthem
Before the start of play, the Indian national anthem was played and that moment was a treat to the eyes. The Narendra Modi stadium saw itself in the sea of Tricolour.
5 / 5
(Photograph:X/ @IPL)
5. Quest for maiden IPL title
As Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are battling for their maiden IPL title, it will be fascinating to watch who comes on top and takes home the coveted trophy.