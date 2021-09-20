RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021: Key moments from Eoin Morgan & Co.'s clinical win over Virat Kohli's Bengaluru

Varun Chakravarthy's 3-fer shines in KKR's win over RCB. Photo | IPL

Varun Chakravarthy was the shining aspect for KKR in their 9-wicket win over RCB. Chakravarthy's spin bamboozled RCB as they were bundled out for 93 in 19 overs. Chakravarthy returned with 3 for 13. He also missed out on a hat-trick by an inside edge off Kyle Jamieson.

At the post-match presentation, Chakravarthy told broadcasters, "I try to assess the pitch first. It was flat only. Would like to give credit to the bowlers who bowled in the powerplay for the discipline. There wasn't much in the pitch. Wasn't much spin on offer so I had to keep it on the stumps. I thought it was out (the hattrick ball) but just saw the replay that there was an inside edge. Definitely made me feel better, and got a sense of acceptance from the people around me. Started very late in my career. Now me getting picked for India gives me a sense of acceptance."

