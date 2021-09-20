RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021: Key moments from Eoin Morgan & Co.'s clinical win over Virat Kohli's Bengaluru

Virat Kohli-led RCB locked horns with Eoin Morgan's KKR in match 31 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Kohli won the toss as RCB decided to bat first.
It was Kohli's 200th game for RCB in IPL as he became the first-ever player to play 200 games for a single franchise in the competition.
Varun Chakravarthy's 3-fer shines in KKR's win over RCB. Photo | IPL
Varun Chakravarthy was the shining aspect for KKR in their 9-wicket win over RCB. Chakravarthy's spin bamboozled RCB as they were bundled out for 93 in 19 overs. Chakravarthy returned with 3 for 13. He also missed out on a hat-trick by an inside edge off Kyle Jamieson.
At the post-match presentation, Chakravarthy told broadcasters, "I try to assess the pitch first. It was flat only. Would like to give credit to the bowlers who bowled in the powerplay for the discipline. There wasn't much in the pitch. Wasn't much spin on offer so I had to keep it on the stumps. I thought it was out (the hattrick ball) but just saw the replay that there was an inside edge. Definitely made me feel better, and got a sense of acceptance from the people around me. Started very late in my career. Now me getting picked for India gives me a sense of acceptance."
KKR openers do the job in style vs RCB. Photo | IPL
In pursuit of a paltry 93, KKR new opening pair -- Shubman Gill and debutant Venkatesh Iyer -- came out all guns blazing and attacked from the word go. The duo's fearless approach led KKR to a convincing win by 9 wickets and 10 overs to spare as the two-time winners have improved their net run-rate significantly with their all-round performance versus RCB.
Gill fell for a good-looking 34-ball 48 whereas Iyer finished the job with a scintillating 41 off 27 balls, laced with 8 boundaries.
KKR take fifth spot in points table. Photo | IPL
With their emphatic performance versus the three-time runners-up, KKR have started the UAE leg with a bang following the disappointing India leg early this year. They move to the fifth position with 6 points under their belt in the overall standings, with a healthy net run-rate of 0.110.
Morgan told the broadcasters, "The timing of it is excellent. The talent we have within our squad, sometimes that counts for nothing. You have to go out there and show how good you are. Was 50-50 about the toss. Bowlers have had an outstanding day today. Maxwell, AB, Virat - we got on top of them which is fantastic and really rare. Have a long way to go. Need a lot of things to go right for us. Today was the perfect start. Maybe makes us a dangerous side - we haven't turned up to the tournament so far."
Beauty of IPL as Iyer interacts with Kohli. Photo | IPL
After the match, the beauty of IPL came to the fore once again as KKR's young and fearless debutant Venkatesh Iyer had a chance to interact with RCB and India's Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli at the sidelines. The image captures IPL's true meaning and essence where youngsters rub shoulders with, and against, big international stars to brush up their skills and be prepared for the challenges ahead at the international level.