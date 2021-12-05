Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh: A look at India's highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history
In the first test match of India vs New Zealand, Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh's bowling record of 417 wickets. Here, we take a look at India's six highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history.
Former Indian bowler Anil Kumble who is regarded as one of the best leg-spin bowlers in Test cricket history has taken 619 wickets in his Test career with an average of 29.69 in 132 matches. He is the leading wicket-taker for India in Tests.
Anil Kumble is the only third bowler in history who has taken all ten wickets of a team in single innings against Pakistan in Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla in 1999.
In February 2015, he became the fourth Indian cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.
(Photograph:AFP)
Kapil Dev- 434 wickets
One of the legendary all-rounders of cricket, Kapil Dev has taken 434 wickets with an average of 29.64 in 131 matches for India in his career from 1978-94.
He is the second leading wicket-taker for India after Anil Kumble. He is also famously known as 'The Haryana Hurricane' for his fierce bowling.
His best bowling in innings is 9/83 against West Indies in 1983.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ravichandran Ashwin- 426 wickets*
One of the best off-spinners for India, Ravichandran has already taken 426 wickets with an average of 24.16 in 81 matches from 2011.
Known for his variations, Ashwin has a 52.2 strike rate which is one of the best strike rates in bowling.
In 2013, Ashwin grabbed his 100th Test wicket in his 18th match, becoming the fastest Indian bowler and the fastest in the world in 80 years. In 2017, while playing his 45th Test, Ashwin became the fastest bowler to reach 250 Test wickets, surpassing Dennis Lillee, who had done it in 48 Tests.
Ashwin is still playing and expected to break many records in his career further.
(Photograph:AFP)
Harbhajan Singh- 417 wickets
Another off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has taken 417 wickets with an average of 32.46 in 103 matches, in his career from 1998 to 2015.
He is only the fourth Indian bowler to surpass the mark of 400 wickets. His best bowling figures in a match are a total of 15 wickets 217 runs which is among the best bowling figures.
(Photograph:AFP)
Ishant Sharma- 311 wickets*
Ishant Sharma has clinched 311 wickets with an average of 32.40 in 105 matches.
Ishant Sharma is only the fourth Indian bowler to have played 100 test matches, with the great Kapil Dev being the only other fast bowler to have done so.
(Photograph:AFP)
Zaheer Khan-311 wickets
One of the best Indian fast bowlers, Zaheer Khan took 311 wickets in 92 matches in his career from 2000 to 2014.
He is the third bowler after Muttiah Muralidharan(325) and Shaun Pollock(252) who has dismissed most left-hand batters in Test cricket i.e., 237 times.