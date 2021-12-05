Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan Singh: A look at India's highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history

In the first test match of India vs New Zealand, Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed Harbhajan Singh's bowling record of 417 wickets. Here, we take a look at India's six highest wicket-takers in Test cricket history.

Anil Kumble- 619 wickets

Former Indian bowler Anil Kumble who is regarded as one of the best leg-spin bowlers in Test cricket history has taken 619 wickets in his Test career with an average of 29.69 in 132 matches. He is the leading wicket-taker for India in Tests.

Anil Kumble is the only third bowler in history who has taken all ten wickets of a team in single innings against Pakistan in Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla in 1999.

In February 2015, he became the fourth Indian cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

(Photograph:AFP)