/Rath Yatra 2025: 7 hidden mysteries of Puri’s Jagannath Temple that still baffle science and devotees

The temple's kitchen, or Rosaghara, is renowned for being the largest and oldest temple kitchen in the world. It's a massive, open-air kitchen that is capable of preparing food for over 100,000 people in a day. Strikingly, not a single grain of food is ever wasted. Regardless of fluctuations in the crowd, the amount prepared and consumed always balances.

The kitchen is 150 feet long, 100 feet wide, and about 20 feet high. It contains 32 rooms with 250 earthen ovens. Around 600 cooks (Suaras) and 400 assistants work in the kitchen daily. The kitchen uses only traditional methods, including clay pots, and fire-wood for cooking. The Mahaprasad is considered highly sacred, and the cooks cover their mouths and noses with cloth while preparing food to maintain its purity and sanctity.