/Rare earths and Arctic security: How is China involved in Greenland’s Kvanefjeld project?

US President Donald Trump has made Greenland a central focus of his second term, framing the Arctic island as a national security priority and repeatedly warning of Russian and Chinese influence in the region. He also announced 10 percent tariffs on European and NATO allies, including Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland as part of broader trade pressure, adding that the tariffs could go up to 25 per cent from June 2026. Trump’s interest in Greenland is driven not just by its strategic Arctic location, but also by its vast rare earth and critical mineral resources, which have drawn China’s attention as a potential investor and processing partner, raising the stakes in a growing geopolitical contest.