Rare corpse flower blooms in San Francisco

| Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Corpse flowers that are listed as endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, are native to the rainforests of Sumatra, Indonesia. Recently a rare corpse flower bloomed at a conservatory in San Francisco. Let us too have a look at this rare flower.

Corpse flower - a rare beauty

San Francisco city's Conservatory of Flowers announced on Tuesday, July 4 that a rare plant, commonly known as the corpse flower was on the verge of blooming.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Pungent smell

The corpse flower is said to have a pungent smell. The smell of the flower has been compared to that of rotting flesh. It is often described as “worse than one thousand pukes”. Besides its pungent smell, the corpse flower is also known for its height. Upon blooming, it can reach up to 12 feet in height.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Corpse flower unfurl its burgundy petals

Other than the pungent smell and its height, the corpse flower can take years to bloom, making it a rare flower. It can take a few years for corpse flowers to drum up enough energy to bloom. Upon blooming, the flower unfurls its burgundy petals to reveal a phallic centre called a spathe.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Enthusiasts witness the blooming of corpse flower

As it takes years for the corpse flower to bloom, thousands of enthusiasts visited the conservatory to catch a glimpse of it. The last time a corpse flower bloomed in San Francisco was in the year 2019.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Long lines outside the conservatory

Since the blooming of the flower is a special event that lasts only a couple of days, long hauls outside the conservatory are expected for a few days.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Scarlet - the corpse flower

The flower in San Francisco's conservatory has been named Scarlet. It is one of the five corpse flowers at the conservatory.

(Photograph: Twitter )